Malaika Arora's Party Dress Can Make You Look A Class Apart Provided You Are Able To Pull It Off Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora's party dress for the 2020 celebrations was absolutely amazing. It was an ultimate party attire and Malaika looked ravishing in it. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika looked LIT and gave us an ultimate party wear goal. Well, she has been consistently upping her fashion game and the diva started her new year with a bang. So, let's decode her attire and look.

So, the supermodel wore a dress that came from the label, The Doll House Fashion. It was a beaudelle sequin attire that was bold with plunging neckline. This textured dress could have intimidated most of us but Malaika pulled it off like a piece of cake. The shimmering dress featured full puffed sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline. To accentuate her party avatar, Malaika Arora also accessorised her look with a matching head scarf. She teamed her attire with complementing sandals, which went well with her attire.

She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was beautifully done with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The long wavy tresses highlighted by pink and green hues actually elevated her look and added an interesting dimension to her glam party look. Malaika Arora looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Vidhi Thakur