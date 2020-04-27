When Malaika Arora Teamed A $1.3 Million Diamond Blouse With Her Red Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora has always been a style icon and given us the most impressive fashion statements. Her Instagram feed is LIT with her stunning and fascinating photoshoots. The diva has certainly raised the fashion bar and is an inspiration for the budding fashionistas. However, this time, we are not talking about one of her latest looks. On the contrary, we are talking about one of the most expensive outfits that she has donned way back in 2010.

So, ten years ago, Malaika wore this diamond bustier or saree blouse at an ORRA event. The supermodel teamed this halter bustier with a light red saree that was embellished with intricate floral motifs. Her halter-neck bustier immediately caught the attention of fashion critics and later the price of the blouse was also revealed. Designed by Anamika Khanna in collaboration with ORRA, the price of this bustier was even beyond a luxury car.

Yes, studded with intricately-cut diamonds, her bustier with an oval slit was priced at $1.3 Million. Her blouse was made with over 500 carats of Belgian diamonds. The bustier was first donned by model Anjali Lavania at a fashion show and later Malaika Arora sported this exquisite piece. It took more than 6 months to create this bustier, which Malaika paired with her saree. She also accessorised her look with bangles and earrings but it was her blouse that was the statement jewellery piece. Malaika kept her makeup look minimal and her middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's diamond bustier?