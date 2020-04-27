Just In
- 26 min ago What Happens After Coronavirus Enters The Body? Everything You Need To Know
-
- 1 hr ago Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Other B-town Fashionistas Have Haldi Ceremony Fashion Goals For You
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 27 April 2020
- 22 hrs ago Cannes Film Festival: We See Evolution In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes Gowns From 2017 To 2019
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus outbreak: Authorities toss water, biscuits outside Agra Quarantine Centre, watch video
- Sports James Anderson auctions shirt, bat and wicket to raise fund for Coronavirus victims
- Movies Sonali Bendre On Why Lockdown Isn't Difficult For Her: Last 2 Years Have Been Sort Of Quarantine
- Finance Rupee Opens Higher On Weakness In Dollar; Stimulus Hopes
- Technology 5 Safari Settings To Tweak On Mac For Better Experience
- Automobiles TVS Motor Company Appoints An Interim CEO For Norton Motorcycles — Find Out Who
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
When Malaika Arora Teamed A $1.3 Million Diamond Blouse With Her Red Saree
Malaika Arora has always been a style icon and given us the most impressive fashion statements. Her Instagram feed is LIT with her stunning and fascinating photoshoots. The diva has certainly raised the fashion bar and is an inspiration for the budding fashionistas. However, this time, we are not talking about one of her latest looks. On the contrary, we are talking about one of the most expensive outfits that she has donned way back in 2010.
So, ten years ago, Malaika wore this diamond bustier or saree blouse at an ORRA event. The supermodel teamed this halter bustier with a light red saree that was embellished with intricate floral motifs. Her halter-neck bustier immediately caught the attention of fashion critics and later the price of the blouse was also revealed. Designed by Anamika Khanna in collaboration with ORRA, the price of this bustier was even beyond a luxury car.
Yes, studded with intricately-cut diamonds, her bustier with an oval slit was priced at $1.3 Million. Her blouse was made with over 500 carats of Belgian diamonds. The bustier was first donned by model Anjali Lavania at a fashion show and later Malaika Arora sported this exquisite piece. It took more than 6 months to create this bustier, which Malaika paired with her saree. She also accessorised her look with bangles and earrings but it was her blouse that was the statement jewellery piece. Malaika kept her makeup look minimal and her middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's diamond bustier? Let us know that.