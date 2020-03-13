Malaika Arora Gifted A Pink Paithani Saree And Nathani By A Dance Contestant Rujuta's Parents Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora was gifted a paithani saree by a dance contestant, Rujuta's parents at the reality show, India's Best Dancers. The supermodel and reality shows judge, Malaika gracefully accepted the gift and expressed her love for paithani sarees.

The supermodel said that she loves paithani sarees and really would like to thank Rujuta's parents for the gorgeous paithani saree. She also further added that she hasn't tried a paithani saree before and would definitely like to try one. The saree was pink-hued and Malaika shared with the audience that she loves pink colour. Apart from paithani saree, Malaika Arora was also gifted a nathani.

The contestant said that she has mostly seen Malaika Arora in western outfits and so her mother decided to gift Malaika a traditional outfit. Well, Malaika definitely looks gorgeous in sarees. For instance, she looked exquisite in her recent patola saree by Sangeeta Kilachand. Her saree was adorned with intricate marodi embroidery and with her saree, she totally exuded vintage vibes. Well, we can't wait to see Malaika Arora in paithani saree.