    Malaika Arora's Latest Gown Will Make You Want To Be Floral Ready

    Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in her latest photoshoot and her styling was done beautifully by Maneka Harisinghani. Her gown was ideal for grand occasions and Malaika posed flawlessly. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.

    So, Malaika Arora wore a gown that was by Dany Atrache and it was an applique number with wispy organza bodice and glittering floral accents. It was multi-hued number with pink-toned glittering floral patterns that were intricately designed. It was a dramatic number with a ruffled side slit. Malaika posed with colourful balloons in her hand. She wore complementing sandals that went well with her gown.

    She accessorised her look with metallic danglers that upped her style quotient. The makeup was beautifully done with a pink eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: TEJAS NERURKAR

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
