Just In
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Mahindra Marazzo Petrol Models To Launch In May: Will Feature New 1.5-Litre mStallion Engine
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Avoids Handshake With A Fan Amid Coronavirus Scare
- Finance ONGC Shares Hit 15-Year Low On Massive Plunge In Oil Prices
- Technology Oppo F15 Available With Rs. 1,000 Discount At Offline Stores
- News Yes Bank-DHFL scam: CBI raids 7 locations
- Sports Chances given to Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney cost India dear: Shikha Pandey
- Education Top 10 Women's Day Inspirational Quotes For Students
- Travel Women's Day Special : Beginner Backpacking Tips For Women
Malaika Arora's Latest Gown Will Make You Want To Be Floral Ready
Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in her latest photoshoot and her styling was done beautifully by Maneka Harisinghani. Her gown was ideal for grand occasions and Malaika posed flawlessly. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.
So, Malaika Arora wore a gown that was by Dany Atrache and it was an applique number with wispy organza bodice and glittering floral accents. It was multi-hued number with pink-toned glittering floral patterns that were intricately designed. It was a dramatic number with a ruffled side slit. Malaika posed with colourful balloons in her hand. She wore complementing sandals that went well with her gown.
She accessorised her look with metallic danglers that upped her style quotient. The makeup was beautifully done with a pink eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: TEJAS NERURKAR