Malaika Arora Owns The Red Carpet With Her Dual-Toned Gown And You Can’t Miss It! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, supermodel and dancer Malaika Arora has been the head judge of India's Next Top Model since last three seasons including this year's and there is a reason behind it because she is one of the most prominent models of the country. Be it ethnic or western, casual or dramatic, the diva definitely knows how to slay any kind of ensemble effortlessly and she has often proved it at various events. Recently, Malaika attended the LIVA Miss Diva 2020's Grand Finale where she owned the red carpet in her gorgeous dual-toned slit gown. With her stunning look, she took our heart away. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the event, Malaika Arora donned a one-shoulder flared dual-toned (yellow and orange) gown from the label Georges Chakra and looked stunning. Her gown was exaggerated by ruffle detailing on the either shoulder and a long trail, which added drama to her attire. Her body-hugging bodice featured sharp pleats while the thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos and accessorised her look with drop earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers. She painted her nails white.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted long wavy tresses.

We absolutely loved Malaika Arora's dual-toned gown. In her gorgeous gown, she looked no less than a diva. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Malaika Arora