Malaika Arora's Patola Sari Is For Handloom Connoisseurs And Those Who Want To Look A Class Apart Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora draped an exquisite sari recently and looked amazing as always. She wore a colour-blocked Sangeeta Kilachand sari and promoted the country's handloom heritage. The diva looked gorgeous and her jewellery game was strong too. She wore this sari for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival event and was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. So, let's decode her look of the day.

So, Malaika wore a sari that was splashed in black and red hue. Her sari consisted of a quarter-sleeved black blouse and her patola sari was enhanced by intricate marodi embroidery. Her pretty sari was marked by myriad motifs in the shades of blue, white, and yellow. The sari also featured meticulously done golden border that upped her sari look.

The actress spruced up her look with elaborate bangles and a statement neckpiece, which came from Apala by Sumit. The stone-studded precious jewellery added to the level of contrast and notched up her traditional avatar. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a complementing pink eye shadow. The middle-parted mogra-adorned sleek bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: TEJAS NERURKAR