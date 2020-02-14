Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Malaika Arora’s Lehenga Is What Bridal Dreams Are Made Of

ENGLISH

    Malaika Arora walked the ramp for Varun Chakkilam on day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The diva looked gorgeous in her traditional ensemble and surely gave bridal wear goals to the prospective brides. Her ensemble was exquisitely embellished and we have decoded her attire for you.

    So, Malaika Arora wore a red-hued lehenga that consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a flared skirt. Her attire was accentuated by intricate nature-inspired patterns that featured bird and floral motifs. It was a beautifully done number, which brought out the essence of Indian weddings. Malaika also teamed her lehenga with a lightweight complementing dupatta that went well with her attire. Her dupatta was highlighted by white-toned floral motifs.

    She upped her look with a heavy neckpiece that elevated her look. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, light red eye shadow, and subtle kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Malaika Arora looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
