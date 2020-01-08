Malaika Arora Shows Us How To Team Gym Wear With A Glamourous Outfit

ENGLISH

    Malaika Arora, for sure, knows how to team gym wear and glamourous outfit. She did so recently for a photoshoot and looked amazing as ever. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika gave us an edgy look of the day. We have decoded her outfit and look for you.

    So, Malaika Arora wore an ensemble by Leal Daccarett that consisted of an athleisure crop top and shimmering skirt. While her top was sporty and black-hued, the skirt was accentuated by glittering and metallic accents. It was a structured ensemble and Malaika's glam skirt was enhanced by a statement blue bow. The bow added an interesting dimension to her attire.

    She paired her attire with black strappy sandals that went well with her attire. The delicate gold-toned neckpieces upped her stylish avatar. Her neckpieces were from Shoplune x Black Balloon. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credit: Aditya Kendale's Instagram

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 17:48 [IST]
