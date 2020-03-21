Malaika Arora’s Bold Black Dress Is Absolutely Gorgeous But It’s Price Tag Will Blow Your Mind! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood star Malaika Arora has amazing fashion sense and that's the reason she is always on our best-dressed list. It was just a few days back when Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle sharing a couple of pictures from her photoshoot, where she was seen sporting a bold black fishnet dress. The Dabangg actress looked so stunning in the dress that her post garnered more than 2 lakh likes. Well, no doubt her dress was really worth-appreciating but it's cost will blow your mind.

Yes, her ravishing dress was an expensive number and it costs Rs 1.7 lakh. So, let us take a close look at her dress to know more details.

So, Malaika Arora donned a full-sleeved round-collar full-length black dress, which came from designer Sandra Mansour's La Femme AW1920 collection. Her bold number was made from fishnet fabric and she sported black bralette and high-waist shorts underneath it. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Housefull 2 actress completed her look with ankle-length strapped black heels and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned pearl dangles from the label Viange.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika Arora sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, smokey eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a half hairdo.

So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's Latest Photoshoot In A Blue Maxi Will Make Your Current Quarantine Mood Interesting

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION