Malaika Arora Glams Up In A Shimmery Dual-Toned Bodycon Gown And We Couldn't Take Our Eyes Off Her!

Bollywood actress, model and dancer, Malaika Arora has amazed us with her stunning personality and gorgeous beauty. Be it casuals or party-wear, in whatever outfit she steps out, she leaves us absolutely awestruck. Recently, the diva's stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared a series of pictures of Malaika's on her Instagram feed, where she was seen flaunting her shimmery bodycon gown. Malaika looked absolutely glamorous and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Malaika Arora sported a full-sleeved round-collar dual-toned (shades of brown) sequin gown, which came from the label Galina Podzolko, It was a body-hugging gown that featured flared pleated hem. The Dabangg actress completed her look with a pair of heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from the label Arvino and upped her look with pastel-hued nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, brown eye shadow, pink blush, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and beautifully curled the ends that enhanced her look.

We absolutely loved this body-hugging gown of Malaika Arora. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani

