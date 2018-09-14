Subscribe to Boldsky
Malaika Arora Khan Wows In A Green Attire As She Joins Arbaaz Khan & Family For Ganesh Chaturthi

By
Malaika Arora Khan Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora Khan too graced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that took place at Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan's home. Among a number of guests present, also in attendance was Arbaaz Khan, who came with his girlfriend. For the festivities, Malaika wore a green-hued outfit that we thought was one of the best-spotted ensembles at this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The actress wore a sharara set by Simar Dugal. It was dipped in a bright shade and she looked totally wow-worthy. Malaika paired her short kurta with a complementing skirt. Her green-coloured kurta vividly came alive with intricate patterns and silver-hued embellishments. Her skirt matched with the colour of her kurta but was contrasted by golden horizontal lines and metallic golden border with the red and white hemline.

Malaika Arora Khan Ganesh Chaturthi

She draped a green-hued dupatta with her ensemble. Her dupatta was plain-green hued but was enhanced by floral accents and a golden border. Apart from her attire, another statement piece came in the form of an elaborate silver-hued purse, which came from the label, Vipul Shah.

She accessorised her look with beautiful earrings, rings, and bangles. Malaika's makeup was dewy and her sleek tresses rounded off her look.

Malaika Arora Khan traditional looks

Malaika Arora Khan swooned us over and we thought she was an ethnic perfection. Don't you think so too?

