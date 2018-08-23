Subscribe to Boldsky
Happy Birthday Malaika Arora Khan: Ramp Moments Of The Ultimate Catwalk Queen

Happy Birthday Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan- a supermodel, once revealed in an interview that she was told that she was not beautiful very early in her life because she was not fair enough. Today, she is one of the leading and most demanded models in the cut-throat industry. She has defied all the norms and made those girls-next-door believe more in themselves.

Malaika Arora Khan is five feet two inches tall and she is not fair, or compiled to any other beauty standards that existed in the 90s. She also revealed that she was bullied by the top models of that time, and yet she has made it to the top of the game. Malaika is the favourite showstopper and muse to ace designers today and more than that, she has made it possible for so many girls to come forward and try their luck.

It was definitely not an easy ride for her to the top. In fact, we only got to know about her after her popular dance number from the movie, 'Dil Se'. Malaika has seen so much changing and progressing in the fashion industry. She is probably one of the rare models, whose career has surpassed barriers of age and time.

On that note and on her birthday, we want to celebrate Malaika Arora Khan as an inspiring model. Here are a few glimpses of her from her ramp shows.

