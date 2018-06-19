Subscribe to Boldsky
Malaika Arora Khan Is The Classic Bombshell In This Black Gown

By Devika
Malaika Arora Khan fashion

Malaika Arora Khan - a name synonymous with high fashion and class. The supermodel, actress, and a sensational dancer, Malaika's fashion game is never the same old usual.

Sometimes she dresses up and other times she dresses down, but for sure she is never boring. Malaika is all things experimental and graceful.

We particularly love Malaika when she sports a gown and she just did that. The diva looked ethereal in a Monisha Jaising floor-length gown, which she wore for the Saaf Awards in Hong Kong. And trust us she had us all gasping for breath as she looked so hot and super stylish.

Malaika Arora Khan fashion

Her smoking sexy attire featured a figure-hugging corset bodice and the bottom was highly embellished with complementing salli work. It was pretty much a sheer gown that highlighted bugle beads, which enhanced the waist. The vintage resham roses, baroque threads, and magnificent crystal embroidery completed her outfit and blew our minds away.

We also loved the attention given to creamy satin straps, which added a contrast to her all-black attire. Kudos to her stylist for accentuating her look with an impeccable bun and well-placed jewellery. Malaika only sported an enormous ring and floral studs that wowed us.

Malaika Arora Khan fashion

Her smoky eye makeup and highlighted pink cheekbones and lip shade were spot-on. Well, Malaika Arora Khan, you certainly took our breath away and we thought you looked like a dream.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
