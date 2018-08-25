Subscribe to Boldsky
Malaika Arora Khan Shines Like A Sitara In Her Festive Yellow Lehenga Choli At LFW 2018

Malaika Arora Khan Lakme Fashion Week 2018

The seasoned supermodel Malaika Arora Khan closed the ramp for Anushree Reddy this time at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The diva looked radiant and resplendent as she graced the ramp in her traditional attire, which came from the designer's collection, 'Sitara'. The collection focused on romanticising the dreamy quality of the bride- the 'sitara' in her eyes when she is getting married.

Her traditional outfits played with three-dimensional applique and were adorned with nature-inspired patterns. Malaika's lehenga choli was splashed in the vibrant yellow shade, which clearly brought out the spirit of the collection. It was a beautiful ethnic ensemble, specially crafted for the modern brides. It was definitely a festive hue and made for an unusual wedding lehenga colour also.

Malaika Arora Khan LFW 2018

Malaika's lehenga consisted of a sleeveless cropped blouse highlighted by intricate sequined embellishments and the hemline was adorned with meticulous patterns too. She teamed her blouse with an A-line flared skirt, which was highlighted by light silver-hued vibrant patterns. The border of her lehenga was also enhanced by an elaborate patti.

The actress carried a lightweight tulle dupatta of the same hue with her and walked down the ramp with a lot of grace and aplomb. Her wavy tresses were side-swept and her makeup was light and natural. She wore contemporary danglers and neckpiece, which were crafted from precious stones.

Malaika Arora Khan Showstopper

Malaika Arora Khan left us completely mesmerized. We couldn't keep eyes off her and she inspired us to don colours other than the usual red, black, and pink.

Malaika Arora Khan LFW
    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 19:47 [IST]
