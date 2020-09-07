We Can’t Get Enough Of Malaika Arora’s Glam Look In Sequin Saree Gown, Here’s How Much It Costs! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, dancer, and model Malaika Arora has continuously been in the limelight because of her sizzling looks. For each episode of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, she has been picking a unique extraordinary outfit and pulling it off like a piece of cake. Her experimental fashion game has always been a treat to our eyes but her recent look is something we can't get over.

For the latest episode, Malaika opted for a sparkling saree gown and looked extremely glamorous. She definitely stunned us but more than that it was the price of her dress that made our jaw drop. Yes, it was an expensive number, which was priced at INR 80,000. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it to know the unique factor in it.

So, Malaika Arora was dressed to impress in a sculpted sparkle jersey off-shoulder saree gown by Gaurav Gupta and looked gorgeous. Her outfit was accentuated by bold waist cut-outs and a fluid pre-stitched drape with sharp pleats. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her ensemble consisted of a sculpted deconstructed top, which featured overlap detailing. The perfectly pleated long-panel at the back, fell like a pallu and gave a saree feel. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with red and green pearls-detailed gold-toned necklace and a few bangles from Goenka India.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering brown-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade spruced up her look. The diva left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and looked stunning.

We absolutely loved this saree gown of Malaika Arora and it is ideal for cocktail parties, wedding reception, or any other glamorous events. Though it's quite expensive but it's worth-investing in for those who can nail the look like Malaika did. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani