Malaika Arora Shows How To Make A Chic Statement In A Sassy And Powerful Pastel Pantsuit; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her sophisticated sartorial choices and effortless style, Malaika Arora is an absolute slayer in true sense. There has not been even a single moment when the diva hasn't made our jaws drop with her fashionable looks. From a simple and elegant saree to super stylish dresses, we have seen her rocking all kinds of outfits with utmost grace and sass. And just when she recently made chic statement in a pantsuit, we were equally stunned. For the latest episode of Super Dancer Season 4, where she is a judge, she opted for an edgy powerful pantsuit and exuded boss lady vibes in it. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for goals.

So, in the pictures, shared by her stylist Mohit Rai, Malaika Arora was seen sporting a white pastel shade pantsuit, which came from the ace designer Gaby Charbachy's label. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved two-buttoned blazer that was accentuated by light purple-hued geometric patterns and a layer-detailing on the shoulders. Her blazer also featured a cut-out at the back, which added to the bold quotient. She teamed her blazer with an oversized sparkling sequin floor-length pants. The Housefull 2 actress completed her look with a pair of Gucci heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, green stone-studded silver chain necklace, and rings that came from the label Joolry.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, pink eye shadow, oodles of mascara, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let her mid-parted highlighted soft curls fall on her shoulders and looked extremely beautiful.

So, what do you think about this pantsuit and look of Malaika Arora? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mohit Rai's Instagram