Malaika Arora Sparkles In A Blue Shimmering Saree And Red Sequin Dress, Which Look Of Hers Did You Like More? Aayushi Adhaulia

Needless to say, Malaika Arora looks flawless and stunning in everything she dons, be it a casual gym wear or a red-carpet perfect dress. However, since she is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancer, she has been showing her glamorous looks. For the recent two episodes, she opted for a blue shimmering saree and red sequin dress and flaunted her sparkling side. The diva looked spectacular in both the outfits and left us absolutely speechless. So, let us take a close look at her both attires and find which glam look of hers is prettier.

Malaika Arora In A Blue Shimmering Saree

Malaika Arora was dressed to grab eyeballs in a shimmering blue saree, which was designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Her saree was accentuated by intricate white leaf prints, dots, and thin metallic stripes all over. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a sleeveless same-patterned matching blouse. The diva completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised her look with stone-studded silver-toned earrings, a pretty necklace, and ring from the label Joolry. Malaika let loose her side-parted soft curled locks and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and matte maroon lipstick.

Malaika Arora In A Red Sequin Dress

Malaika Arora sported a sheer-sleeved puffed-shoulder red sequin dress, which came from the label Atelier Zuhra. Her bodycon midi dress was accentuated by heavy stone work and crystals-detailing. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her party-perfect dress with heavily-sequinned silver and purple high heels that came from Christian Louboutin. Silver-toned studs from Ayana label upped her look. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail and curled the ends to give stylish finishing look. Pointed brows, golden eye shadow, black eyeliner, oodles of mascara, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Malaika Arora? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mohit Rai's Instagram