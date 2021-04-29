ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gym Fashion: 4 Looks Of Malaika Arora That Prove Her Workout Wardrobe Is All About Fitness Goals!

    By
    |

    Just like how airport looks has taken over the fashion industry, gym looks have equally been the biggest trend. And the actress who has totally been acing it is Malaika Arora. She is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities and the actress who has got the best gym looks out of everyone in the town. The diva is often spotted making heads turn in her perfect workout outfits. While taking a peek into her workout fashion wardrobe, we found her outfits are all about fitness goals. But we have come up with her that 4 gym looks that you can easily rock anytime. Take a look.

    Array

    Malaika Arora In A Bralette And Yoga Pants

    Malaika Arora sported a sleeveless deep round-neck blue bralette top and she teamed it with high-waist slim fit same-hued yoga pants. The pants featured intricate black and white prints at the side and on the knee. She completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. Malaika tied her half tresses into a high bun and let the remaining ones loose. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Array

    Malaika Arora In A Knotted Top And Joggers

    Malaika Arora donned a half-sleeved crew-neck white crop knotted top, which was accentuated by red and blue prints. She teamed her top with black joggers that featured a pink patch with the name of brand Reebok on it. The diva completed her look with a pair of icy-blue slip-on shoes and painted her nails white. Malaika pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Malaika Arora In A Bralette And Shorts

    Malaika Arora wore a sleeveless plunging-neckline light-blue hued bralette top, which was accentuated by white prints. She teamed it with matching printed shorts and completed her look with white sports shoes. The actress pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled bows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

    More MALAIKA ARORA News

    Array

    Malaika Arora In A Spaghetti Top And Shorts

    Malaika Arora sported a sleeveless round-collar blue spaghetti top and teamed it with printed shorts. She completed her look with white sport shoes and pulled back her tresses into a classic ponytail. The fitness enthusiast wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade and looked fabulous, standing on the ball.

    So, what do you think about these gym looks of Malaika Arora? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Malaika Arora's Instagram

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close