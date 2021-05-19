Malaika Arora Glams Up In Shimmering Eye Shadow And Matte Pink Lipstick; Get The Look In Just Few Steps! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Putting on the right makeup can make you look flawless in just a couple of minutes. However, to look glamorous for a party night, all we need is a glam makeup look. If you don't have many ideas on how to achieve a perfect glamorous makeup look, you need to check the Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora's latest look. Recently, as the diva got ready for her appearance on Super Dancer Season 4, she wore a glam makeup that was highlighted by shimmering eye shadow and matte pink lipstick. Malaika looked stunning and gave us major makeup goals. Her makeup was meticulously done by makeup artist Divya Chablani. Here's how you can get her complete look in just a few steps.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Pink blush

• Contour

• Highlighter

• Golden eye shadow

• Brown eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Black eyeliner

• Black eye pencil

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Matte dark pink lipstick

• Lip liner

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face for smooth application.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer under your eyes and over your lids, using the same damp beauty blender.

• Dust some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Slightly contour your cheekbones and nose to chisel your face.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks with pink blush and blush brush.

• Moving to the eyes, take some brown eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease part. Keep blending it until you get the desired intensity.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take the shimmering golden eye shadow and apply it all over your lids and on the tear-ducts.

• Apply a thin line on your upper lash line, using black eyeliner and apply black eye pencil or kohl on your lower waterline. Smudge the kohl a bit to add bold and messy effect.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for a few minutes till it gets dry. Then, apply another coat.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, the brow bones, and your cupid's bow.

• Fill in your lips using pink lip liner.

• Apply pink matte lipstick on your upper and lower part of your lips.

• Set the make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this glam makeup look of Malaika Arora? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 10:00 [IST]