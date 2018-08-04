Subscribe to Boldsky
Mahira Khan Swooned Us Over With Her Divine Avatar

Mahira Khan fashion

'Divine' is the word that came to our mind, when we saw Mahira Khan's this avatar. She was out of this world and looked totally unbelievable in her outfit of the night, which was designed by Nomi Ansari. Yes on that starry starry night, Mahira looked straight out of a fairytale, as she dazzled the audience with her nail-biting dance performance.

Mahira Khan serials

Mahira wore an embellished dress that we thought was crafted to perfection. Her attire was accentuated by royal blue shade and came alive because of stunning sequin work. It was a full-sleeved attire with a sheer bodice. But most part of the bodice of her attire was structured and adorned with royal blue shimmers.

Mahira Khan ethnic looks

Her complementing skirt was A-shaped, also structural yet a bit flared. It was also enhanced by glittering work. Mahira's attire would have been a classic example of separates but the translucent cloth covered her midriff and it seemed more like an ethnic gown.

Mahira Khan movies

The 'Raees' actress spruced up her look with intricately done jhumkis by Ali Javeri Jewellers. Her makeup was notched up by winged eyeliner, bright pink lip shade, and complementing highlighter. She wore her signature-middle-parted bun and also tied a gajra, which rounded off her gorgeous avatar.

Well, Mahira left a lasting impression on us once again. What do you all think of her latest look?

