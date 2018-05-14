Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan Ups The Glam Quotient In Everyday Wear

The first Pakistani actress to be invited for the Festival De Cannes, Mahira Khan has surprised us all with her stunning photoshoots. The diva has come well prepared for the film festival and is definitely taking the internet by storm.

She is ditching the usual dresses and instead seen glamorising everyday wears such as jumpsuits, high-waist trousers, and separates like a pro. She looks so believable and this is what is making her stand apart from the fellow divas including Kangana, Deepika, and Huma.

Well, the 'Raees' actress certainly makes us want to go shopping and buy trendy outfits like hers. We are so blown away by her sartorial sense that we want to decode our three favourite looks from her day two at Cannes 2018.

1. The Psychedelic Jumpsuit

The muted space suddenly became lively as Mahira sat casually on the wooden chair with an intrigued expression on her face. Her vibrant jumpsuit by Leonard Paris spoke volumes as she accessorized her look with delicate nature-inspired earrings. Mahira's ivory button-down attire featured psychedelic purple, blue, green, and orange prints and a spread collar. She finished and contrasted her vivacious look with brown block heels.

2. The Vibrant Canary Yellow Top

Mahira Khan really knows how to carry the brightest colours with aplomb. She gave us a break from pretty dresses as she donned a canary yellow off-shoulder top and paired it with a navy blue high-waist flared trousers. Not just that, she actually accentuated her attire with a great subtlety by donning a creamy white belt. Her Christian Louboutin black pumps were knock out and a much-needed golden danglers completed her look. And she had let her hair fly wildly!

3. The Refreshing Dupatta

Mahira was a breath of fresh air in her Élan outfit. Posing against the sublime backdrop of deep blue sea, she looked like a dream in an all-white halter neck top and palazzo pants. However, it was her beautifully embroidered royal blue dupatta with floral accents that enhanced her look. She casually draped it on her shoulder and made quite a statement. Her dainty danglers were bang on! Her neatly tied bun complemented her attire.

Simple yet chic, Mahira's fashion game is so on the point. She has brought rejuvenating and uplifting style to French Riviera, and is surely a fashionista in the making. What do you think about Mahira Khan's photoshoots? Let us know via the comments section.