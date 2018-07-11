Woah! Mahira Khan's This Colourful Attire Will Certainly Take Your Breath Away

Mahira Khan's latest fashion statement can clearly leave you hypnotized. Her outfit was like a fusion song of vibrant hues and she was much more than a vision as she stepped out in the streets of New York. The actress left us speechless and she was like a rainbow. We are pretty sure, Mahira must have cheered up the locals struggling in the daily grind.

Well, your attire definitely emotes more than you can imagine and certainly has an effect on people around. And Mahira, for sure, allowed her attire to do the talking? So, what was she wearing that clearly transfixed us?

Mahira wore something beyond our imagination and also something most of us would be intimidated to try. She wore a vibrant fusion attire by Sana Safinaz. Her attire of the day was inspired by a sari but it was definitely a modern interpretation of the traditional wear.

Her outfit was a celebration of different type of prints. It was dipped in so many colours such as black, green, red, pink, blue, and you name it. Her outfit was highlighted by the meticulous placement of enormous flowers on her pallu. It was evidently a floral-inspired ensemble but the black and white stripes contrasted the florals and gave the attire a dramatic touch.

We also loved her tube-top blouse, which was glowy yellow-hued and accentuated by white applique work. Her outfit also had faux straps that featured intricate floral cut-outs splashed in royal blue hue.

Mahira enhanced her boho look with blue-hued earrings by Outhouse jewellery, purple coloured sandals, and retro shades. Her makeup was on point and her side-swept tresses completed her look.

Well, Mahira, you totally stunned us and you are truly among our top five fashion icons. Keep on surprising us!