Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Oh Wow! Fawad And Mahira Khan Are Back In The Most Stylish Way

By Devika
Fawad Khan fashion

These two Pakistani actors stole the thunder of Bollywood stars and they also broke many hearts when they left India due to the disturbances that were happening regarding the working of Pakistani actors in our country. The country has always longed for the two Khans - Fawad and Mahira to make a comeback.

While Fawad made women of all ages go gaga over him, Mahira stunned everyone as the fresh face and power-packed performer. However, they went back to their country too soon.

However, they are back!

Yes, they are back but not quite on the film sets. They, for the first time, have posed together on the magazine 'Brides Today' cover. And with this, they have left us wondering whether we will see them on-screen in India again.

Fawad and Mahira broke the internet looking so gorgeous together. Dressed in a wedding ensemble, these two drop-dead gorgeous stars wore attires by Silk by Fawad Khan. Yes, this eponymous online brand is co-owned by Fawad and his wife.

Mahira sported a heavily embellished traditional outfit that was accentuated by jewelled tones. She teamed her kurti with matching sheer stockings, which was also beautifully embroidered. She rounded off her look with a statement kundan neck-piece, a stunning maang tikka, and heavenly haathphools and bracelets. Mahira's messy bun was to die for.

Fawad, on the other hand, looked smoldering hot and had our heads spinning again because of his soul-piercing expression. The heartthrob contrasted Mahira's heavy attire with a light-weight kurta pyjama. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor's kurta featured intricate floral patterns and he accessorised his look with an all-time classic black watch. We also loved his wavy hairdo, which made him look notches hotter.

We are speechless and our eyes are literally popping out after seeing this 'wow' cover. How about you, are you happy to see Fawad and Mahira on the cover too?

Related Articles

    Read more about: bollywood fawad khan mahira khan
    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 18:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue