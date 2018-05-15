Cannes 2018: The Rise And Rise Of Mahira Khan

The Pakistani debutante at Cannes Film Festival, Mahira Khan is certainly practising the loud art of delivering a high-fashion quotient. She is most definitely not letting herself get overshadowed by her fellow L'Oréalistas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. In fact, the diva stood out from the rest and brought her own brand of fashion sensibility to French Riveria, which by all the means was very impressive.

She started her journey by adding glam to comfort wears such as jumpsuit, palazzo, and halter-neck separates but she took a U-turn on her third day and left us mesmerised.

It was as if cat got our tongue when we saw the diva sporting a rather glittery Nicolas Jebran attire for the Chopard party. Her off-shoulder dress literally blinded us in the best way possible and she sported it like a boss. The dazzling 'Raees' actress was like a moonshine in the inky-black of the night. But unlike the moon's illuminating white light, this actress through her attire, emitted a hot pink glow with dark stripes. Her exaggerated ruffled sleeve added layers of drama to the body-hugging outfit.

The fashion police couldn't help but turning on the sirens as she carried her bold dress with a lot of aplomb.

The story didn't end here...

Much before her attention-grabbing pink attire, Mahira made a grand entry on the red carpet of Cannes. Only this time, she wooed us in her dazzling black off-shoulder dress. Her Alberta Ferretti gown looked classy and accentuated her slender frame. She left her tresses loose and side-parted and wore a bright red lip shade to amp up her style.

The striking serpentine layers of diamond gracefully coiled around her neck and made for a stunning statement piece.

Mahira surprised us in her many different avatars. What do you think about her two contrasting looks from the day three. Feel free to share your views in the comments section.