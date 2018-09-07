Mahira Khan's Showstopper Attire Is As Strong As Her Words On Women Upliftment

'Raees' actress, Mahira Khan once again impressed us with her fashion statement at the finale of Pakistan Fashion Design Council's (PFDC) L'Oreal Paris Bridal Fashion Week (PLBW) that took place in Lahore.

She walked down the ramp confidently and spoke eloquently about women upliftment and encouraged people to be a little more sensitive. Well, important were her words of wisdom and equally strong was her style statement. The prolific actress wore a pantsuit and it was certainly a bold number.

The ivory-hued bodice of her attire was a sheer camisole, which cloaked her bra-top and was accentuated by floral applique. It was a V-necked bodice, which she teamed with a full-sleeved cream-hued coat that was crisp and totally structured. Mahira completed her ensemble with high-waist straight-fit pants, which matched with the hue of her coat. She paired her outfit with black shimmery sandals.

Mahira's makeup was natural and marked by a subtle pink lip shade. She allowed her tresses to cascade freely on her shoulder and with this, she gave her look a slightly carefree touch.

We loved Mahira's simple attire. It was classy and she absolutely gave us the boss lady vibes. May she continues to inspire us. So, how did you all find her attire? Let us know in the comment section.