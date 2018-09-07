Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Mahira Khan's Showstopper Attire Is As Strong As Her Words On Women Upliftment

By
Mahira Khan Raees

'Raees' actress, Mahira Khan once again impressed us with her fashion statement at the finale of Pakistan Fashion Design Council's (PFDC) L'Oreal Paris Bridal Fashion Week (PLBW) that took place in Lahore.

She walked down the ramp confidently and spoke eloquently about women upliftment and encouraged people to be a little more sensitive. Well, important were her words of wisdom and equally strong was her style statement. The prolific actress wore a pantsuit and it was certainly a bold number.

Mahira Khan fashion

The ivory-hued bodice of her attire was a sheer camisole, which cloaked her bra-top and was accentuated by floral applique. It was a V-necked bodice, which she teamed with a full-sleeved cream-hued coat that was crisp and totally structured. Mahira completed her ensemble with high-waist straight-fit pants, which matched with the hue of her coat. She paired her outfit with black shimmery sandals.

Mahira's makeup was natural and marked by a subtle pink lip shade. She allowed her tresses to cascade freely on her shoulder and with this, she gave her look a slightly carefree touch.

We loved Mahira's simple attire. It was classy and she absolutely gave us the boss lady vibes. May she continues to inspire us. So, how did you all find her attire? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood mahira khan
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue