Mahira Khan Makes Us Want To Attend A Wedding Right Now With Her Breathtaking Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

'Wrapped in love', this is how Mahira Khan described her latest Instagram picture as. The 'Raees' actress, who has been promoting her film, 'Superstar' impressed us with her sari. Light and sophisticated, she gave us a sari goal of the day. Mahira's styling was done to perfection and the makeup complemented her look. So, let's decode her sari and look.

Mahira wore a light golden sari that was accentuated by subtle floral prints and checkered patterns. The sari was draped beautifully and she paired it with sleeveless silver blouse that was backless. Now, it was just the sari that we would have loved to drape right away. Mahira Khan absolutely won us over with her look.

Coming to her jewellery, she meticulously teamed her sari with a statement and elaborate pearl and gemstone choker, which was by Sherezad. Not just sari but Mahira also gave us jewellery goals. The makeup was dewy toned with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, mascara, and light pink eye shadow. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look. Mahira Khan looked fabulous. So, what do you think about Mahira Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Mahira Khan's Instagram - All Pics