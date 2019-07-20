Just In
- 5 hrs ago Exclusive: Doctor Shares How Parents Can Reduce Screen Time For Kids to Counter Myopia Risk
- 6 hrs ago Kalki Koechlin Just Made This Monsoon A Little More Fun With Dreamy Blue Eye Make-up!
- 20 hrs ago Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou Give Us Insta-Perfect Party Fashion Moments
- 21 hrs ago 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims He Is Princess Diana's Reincarnation
Don't Miss
- News "Please cooperate", says Sonbhadra DM; Explains why Sec 144 has been imposed
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Concept Showcased At Indonesia — All Specs And Details
- Finance No Salary Hike For Country's Richest Person For 11th Year In A Row
- Technology Top LG Smartphones To Buy In India In 2019
- Movies The Lion King Box Office Day 1 Collection
- Sports Dhoni opts out of West Indies tour; to serve territorial army for two months
- Education ICSI CS Foundation June Result 2019 Likely To Be Declared On This Date
- Travel Magical Destinations To Visit In South India During Monsoon
Mahira Khan Makes Us Want To Attend A Wedding Right Now With Her Breathtaking Sari
'Wrapped in love', this is how Mahira Khan described her latest Instagram picture as. The 'Raees' actress, who has been promoting her film, 'Superstar' impressed us with her sari. Light and sophisticated, she gave us a sari goal of the day. Mahira's styling was done to perfection and the makeup complemented her look. So, let's decode her sari and look.
Mahira wore a light golden sari that was accentuated by subtle floral prints and checkered patterns. The sari was draped beautifully and she paired it with sleeveless silver blouse that was backless. Now, it was just the sari that we would have loved to drape right away. Mahira Khan absolutely won us over with her look.
Coming to her jewellery, she meticulously teamed her sari with a statement and elaborate pearl and gemstone choker, which was by Sherezad. Not just sari but Mahira also gave us jewellery goals. The makeup was dewy toned with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, mascara, and light pink eye shadow. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look. Mahira Khan looked fabulous. So, what do you think about Mahira Khan's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
Mahira Khan's Instagram - All Pics