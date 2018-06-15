Can A Blouse Glam Up A Sari? Let Mahira Khan Show You How

And we can't stop admiring the 'Raees' actress, the beautiful Mahira Khan. She wowed us with her style statements at the Cannes this year and now we are transfixed by her like a moth to the flame. Mahira is graceful, she is a power-packed performer, and above all, the diva is beauty with brains.

She can magically glamorise the simplest of outfits and equally well, transform the sexiest of attires into a sophisticated wear. Her charm is timeless and like wine, she seems to be growing only better with age.

Today, she again left our hearts fluttering, as she stepped out in style for the pre and post screening of her latest Pakistani rom-com film, '7 Din Mohabbat In'. She was an unforgettable vision to behold in her Menahel and Mehreen sari. We totally 101 per cent were bowled over by her pristine cream and black sari. Not just that, after seeing her, we instantly wanted to try out something traditional too. Such a fashion influencer she is!

Her ethereal avatar was the perfect example of contrasts. Mahira's black blouse enhanced her soft-hued sari and made her look so theatrical. We actually found her blouse even more interesting than the sari.

Her black blouse was not structural at all. In fact, it was flared and ruffled. It looked very kaftan-styled blouse, which had white borders. Oh yes, her boat-neck blouse seemed more like a crop top and with this, Mahira gave us ladies a refreshing inspiration. Her sari was old-fashioned and stunning. It was classically draped and had the white embroidered lines running in the perfect array.

The 'Humsafar' starlet added a vintage touch to her look with a heavy tribal-inspired statement necklace by Amrapali. But it was also her complementing studs and side-parted bun that also gave her the typical yesteryear diva's look.

We loved the baby pink lip shade and the highlighted cheeks. Wow! Mahira, we are speechless indeed.