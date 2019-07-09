ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mahira Khan Glitters In Gold At The Lux Style Awards 2019

    By
    |
    Mahira Khan Fashion

    Mahira Khan looked gorgeous in her gown, which she wore for the Lux Style Awards. The 'Raees' actress looked impressive and there was a whiff of surreal touch to her attire. It was one of the most elegant ensembles we had seen in a long time. Let's decode Mahira's outfit and look for the award function.

    Mahira Khan News

    So, Mahira donned a golden gown that was accentuated by intricate floral patterns and featured delicate cutout sleeves. Her Maison Yeya gown was marked by a plunging neckline and was backless. It came with an organza cape, which added a sheer touch to her outfit. Well, Mahira looked impeccable and as always, she is at the top of her fashion game.

    Mahira Khan Style

    The diva's make-up was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and a golden eye shadow. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her event avatar. Mahira's attire was an OOTD. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More MAHIRA KHAN News

    Read more about: mahira khan celeb style
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue