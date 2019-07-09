Just In
Mahira Khan Glitters In Gold At The Lux Style Awards 2019
Mahira Khan looked gorgeous in her gown, which she wore for the Lux Style Awards. The 'Raees' actress looked impressive and there was a whiff of surreal touch to her attire. It was one of the most elegant ensembles we had seen in a long time. Let's decode Mahira's outfit and look for the award function.
So, Mahira donned a golden gown that was accentuated by intricate floral patterns and featured delicate cutout sleeves. Her Maison Yeya gown was marked by a plunging neckline and was backless. It came with an organza cape, which added a sheer touch to her outfit. Well, Mahira looked impeccable and as always, she is at the top of her fashion game.
The diva's make-up was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and a golden eye shadow. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her event avatar. Mahira's attire was an OOTD. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.