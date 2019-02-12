ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mahira Khan Looks Like A Dream In Her Subtly Embellished Gown

    By
    |
    Mahira Khan Fashion

    Mahira Khan was recently honoured at the DIAFA and she looked gorgeous in her gown. The actress, who always leaves us impressed with her strong fashion statements, opted for a Labourjoisie number this time. Her gown was about soft hue and there was an element of restraint to her free-flowing silhouetted attire.

    So, the 'Raees' actress wore a sky blue-hued ensemble, which was a cross between dramatism and subtlety. Crafted out of a lightweight fabric, her ensemble was meticulously studded with sharp applique designs on the nude-toned bodice area. The light embellishments also partly adorned her floor-length cape. The piping on the waist gave her gown a figure-flattering structure. The skirt featured pleated accents and was a bit towards the flared side.

    Mahira Khan Style

    Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Mahira kept her look minimal with a delicate ring and earrings, which came from Cara Jewellers. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and soft mascara accompanied by blue and pink eye shadow. The sharp side-swept sleek tresses notched up her impeccable look. So, what do you think about Mahira Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: mahira khan diafa
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue