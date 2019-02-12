Mahira Khan Looks Like A Dream In Her Subtly Embellished Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mahira Khan was recently honoured at the DIAFA and she looked gorgeous in her gown. The actress, who always leaves us impressed with her strong fashion statements, opted for a Labourjoisie number this time. Her gown was about soft hue and there was an element of restraint to her free-flowing silhouetted attire.

So, the 'Raees' actress wore a sky blue-hued ensemble, which was a cross between dramatism and subtlety. Crafted out of a lightweight fabric, her ensemble was meticulously studded with sharp applique designs on the nude-toned bodice area. The light embellishments also partly adorned her floor-length cape. The piping on the waist gave her gown a figure-flattering structure. The skirt featured pleated accents and was a bit towards the flared side.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Mahira kept her look minimal with a delicate ring and earrings, which came from Cara Jewellers. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and soft mascara accompanied by blue and pink eye shadow. The sharp side-swept sleek tresses notched up her impeccable look. So, what do you think about Mahira Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.