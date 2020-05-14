On Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Gorgeous Saree Looks Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been mesmerising the film buffs with her performance for decades together. Apart from her acting skills, the actress has also stunned her fans with her dance moves. She is a graceful dancer for sure but she's also a fashion connoisseur. Madhuri Dixit has a penchant for traditional wear and her Instagram feed is lit up with her saree looks. The actress has a wonderful collection of sarees and she has always left us inspired with her saree style. On her birthday, we have decoded her top five saree looks for you.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Colourful Saree

Did we also tell you Madhuri Dixit loves bright colours? Well, this saree is clearly proof. Styled by Disha Punjabi, this saree of Madhuri Dixit was a splash of colours. Custom-designed by Bobo Calcutta, this saree was accentuated by a vibrant shade of pink and marked by subtle floral sequins and dazzling border. She teamed her saree with a multi-hued sleeveless blouse that was textured and featured sequinned details in blue, hot pink, mustard, red, and purple hues. Her dazzling pink and green earrings absolutely upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's All-Red Saree

For Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene spruced up her fashion game with an all-red saree that was designed by Arpita Mehta. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her saree was gorgeous and featured intricately-done border. The saree was beautifully pleated and Madhuri teamed her saree with a half-sleeved blouse that went well with her saree. She accessorised her look with a statement dazzling ring and sleek danglers, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Madhuri's makeup was dewy and the signature long side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's White Floral Saree

Madhuri Dixit Nene also left us surprised with her all-white saree, which we thought was absolutely exquisite. She looked graceful in her all-white saree that was accentuated by meticulously-sprinkled red, pink, orange, and green floral accents. The saree was also sequinned and featured an intricately-done border and her blouse with textured patterns and tassel beads totally elevated her saree look. We also loved her floral-cut ring and a dazzling ring. She also notched up her look with emerald floral earrings. Her makeup was marked by a tiny red bindi and deep pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Black And Pink Saree

Madhuri Dixit gave us colour-blocking goals with her saree, which she wore for Dance Deewane season 2. Designed by Raw Mango, her saree was elegant and black-toned with subtle pink-toned floral accents. The pink contrasting border totally colour-blocked her saree and made her saree a visual delight. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse. Other than her saree, we also loved her layered pearl necklace, which was adorned with an elaborate pendant. She also wore heavy pearl-detailed earrings and chic rings. Her jewellery was from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Joolry. The tiny black bindi and pink lip shade spruced up her traditional avatar. The side-swept voluminous tresses completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Pink Silk Saree

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, for one of the occasions, Madhuri Dixit looked resplendent in her Sailesh Singhania saree. It was a pink silk saree that was accentuated by what seemed like horse patterns in golden threadwork. The saree featured zari border, which enhanced the saree style. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless pink blouse that matched with her saree. Her Ganesh-pendant stone-detailed pendant necklace set was from Jaipur Gems. She also upped her look with complementing gold temple-inspired earrings. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade and a tiny pink bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Madhuri Dixit Nene's attire and look? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit!

Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram