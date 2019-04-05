Madhuri Dixit Nene's Soothing Blue Gharara Is The Fashion Inspiration Of The Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With her each outfit and look, Madhuri Dixit Nene redefines elegance. She has perfected the art of traditionally dressing up and for the latest promotion of her upcoming movie, 'Kalank', she made a strong case for ghararas. The actress looked gorgeous and left us impressed with her soothing blue ethnic suit. Take a look.

So, Madhuri wore a sleeveless kurta and teamed it with flared bottoms. Her kurta was enhanced by intricate embroidery in gold tone. The bottoms of her ensemble were pleated and subtly done. The diva draped a dupatta, which was meticulously done and crafted out of a lightweight fabric. Madhuri's attire was a guaranteed mood-lifter.

She accentuated her look with elaborate gold earrings, which notched up her traditional avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and mascara accompanied by a pink eye shadow. She spruced up her look with contoured cheekbones and the wavy side-swept tresses completed her traditional avatar. Madhuri looked totally graceful. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.