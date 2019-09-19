IIFA Awards 2019: Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Alive The Old School Glamour With Her Red Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

About last night, leading Bollywood celebrities graced the 20th edition of IIFA Awards in their best costumes. The one celebrity, who stole everybody's thunder, was none other than Madhuri Dixit Nene, who donned a stunning and dramatic red gown and made many heads turn. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So,for the grand event, Madhuri Dixit graced the green carpet in an off-shoulder plunging neckline bright red gown by Tanieya Khanuja. Her full-sleeved stunning long gown was accentuated by multi-layered peplum, which added structure to her ensemble. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her attire was cinched at the waist by a matching dark shade stylish belt. The dancing diva accessorised her beautiful look with silver toned hoop earrings and rings by Sapna Mehta.

Like her outfit, her make-up game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she highlighted her beauty with filled brows, softed kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade. The contoured cheekbones, nose, and jawline spruced up her look. Madhuri Dixit neatly tied her wavy tresses into a low ponytail while the middle-parted bangs suited her look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene brought alive the old school glam with her dramatic gown. We really liked her outfit and it seemed absolutely perfect for starry nights and grand fancy events.

What are your thoughts on her beautiful red gown? Share your opinions with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.