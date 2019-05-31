ENGLISH

    Madhuri Dixit Nene's Black And Pink Floral Sari Should Be On Your Wishlist

    PC: khushboo

    Madhuri Dixit Nene always beckons us to go traditional outfit-shopping. She radiates elegance and power in her ethnic outfits. The latest ensemble of hers, which she wore for Dance Deewane, was not an exception to the case as well. Madhuri was a picture of grace in her sari, which came from Raw Mango. She looked pretty in her sari and gave us important lessons on colour-blocking.

    So, designed in tune with modern aesthetics and sensibilities, her sari was eye-catching. With her gorgeous sari, she celebrated the traditional craftsmanship of the country and handlooms. Her attire was dipped in a black hue and was accentuated by metallic sheen. The pink border contrasted her sari and Madhuri's sari was also adorned with subtle floral prints. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless black blouse.

    Madhuri Dixit Nene Style
    PC: khushboo

    However, her sari was not quite everybody's cup of tea. The colours were bold and vivid. The elaborate pearl pendant neckpiece notched up her traditional avatar and with this, the diva gave us cues on styling. Her necklace came from Joolry By Karishma Mehra. The intricate pearl earrings were from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, light kohl, and a small black bindi. The long wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Madhuri was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

