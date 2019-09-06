Madhuri Dixit Nene Makes A Sparkling Entry At The IIFA 2019 Press Conference Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2019 is just around the corner and going to take place in Mumbai this year, so yes we are just as excited as you are about Bollywood's biggest award function. We are pretty sure that B-town celebrities must have already started gearing up for the event after the IIFA 2019 press conference event.

About last evening, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif graced the IIFA 2019 press conference to announce the date and venue. For the event, while Katrina wooed us with a denim dress, Madhuri took an embellished turn. Madhuri Dixit donned a shimmering maroon gown and looked glamourous. Let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the special event, Madhuri sported a sleeveless plunging neckline sequinned maroon gown by Sunaina Khera. She paired her shimmering dress with a plain full-sleeved matching cape. The cape definitely added to the dramatic touch. She completed her look with nude-coloured heels. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress accessorised her look with stud danglers, silver-toned pearl bracelet, and complementing rings. She left her soft curled tresses open. The Devdas actress spruced up her look with filled brows, light eyeshadow, and glossy dark red lip shade.

Though Madhuri Dixit Nene looked extremely stunning in her western dress but we all know she has an affinity for ethnic outfits. Be it festivals or reality shows, she mostly sports traditional outfits. For Ganesh festival, the actress donned a sequinned pink sari and looked absolutely elegant. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, a red bindi, and complementing lip shade.

Madhuri Dixit has given us many traditional fashion moments also with her dance reality show, Dance Deewane, where she appeared as a judge. Recently for the show, she conquered the Internet with her cream-coloured outfit, which consisted of a crop top and long skirt. Her outfit was accentuated by red and green floral prints and she looked fabulous. The actress teamed her outfit with a dupatta.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film Kalank opposite Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. In the film, Madhuri played the role of Bahaar Begum and mesmerised us with her beautiful dance number.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinion on Madhuri's unique western look in the comment section.