Madhuri Dixit Recreates Her Dil To Pagal Hai Look With This Flowy White Ensemble Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Remember the iconic movie, 'Dil To Pagal Hai' - a 1997 romantic movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar? Well, more than two decades later, Madhuri Dixit Nene gave us a flashback moment by recreating her iconic 'Dil To Pagal Hai' look with her white ensemble. And we must say, Madhuri is still as charming.

The actress recreated this look for her dance reality show, Dance Deewane 2. Madhuri's white outfit in the movie was designed by Manish Malhotra but the recreated one was by Swapnil Shinde. It was a pretty awesome recreation but Swapnil added his own elements. For instance, while the white hue was the same, Swapnil changed the bodice of the attire to halter-necked. In the original dress it was a sleeveless bustier.

The recreated skirt was voluminous like the original and the dupatta was draped in a similar style. Her flowy white cotton dupatta was placed around her neck. She spruced up her look with ethnic jhumkis, which upped her look. The make-up was dewy with highlighted cheekbones and a magenta pink lip shade. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, are you impressed with Madhuri's recreated look? Let us know that in the comment section.