Happy Eid-al-Adha 2019: Which B-town Diva’s Look Are You Planning To Ace? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, we ladies out there are all inspired to dress up our best on Eid-al-Adha 2019. Yes, we want something colourful but some of us can even go for something extremely simple. If you are not very confident about what to wear this Eid-al-Adha, which is on 12th August 2019, let these B-town divas inspire you. Find out what they wore for some festive inspiration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan always inspires us and her sartorial sense is near perfection. Well, her outfit is not only bright but also celebrates the traditional craftsmanship. Kareena Kapoor's ensemble came from Raw Mango and this brocade attire is absolutely perfect for Eid festivities. She wore a yellow floral printed kurta and teamed it with a matching pleated skirt. Kareena draped a rich pink dupatta with her ensemble and it colour-blocked her yellow attire. So, yes, do play with contrasts this Eid-al-Adha. She paired her attire with Fizzy Goblet juttis and the exquisite potli bag came from Pink Potli. The shimmering earrings and the dewy makeup notched up her look. The impeccable hairdo completed her look.

Ananya Panday

For those of you looking for something vibrant and peppy, Ananya Panday's ensemble is ideal for you. The Student of the Year 2 actress wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble that featured a golden embellished blouse and she paired it with a voluminous skirt, which was accentuated by orange, yellow, blue, red, pink, and purple graphic prints. Her skirt also featured an intricately-done border and Ananya kept her look minimal with a statement maang tikka. The makeup was light and fresh and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Katrina Kaif

Now, now you don't necessarily have to wear all things bright. In fact, like Katrina Kaif you can steal the thunder of others by sporting something unexpected. Yes, so you can drape a mustard yellow sari like she draped in her movie Bharat. You can keep it old-fashioned and vintage. So, for the movie, Katrina draped an impeccable sari and teamed it with a matching blouse. Her makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and a small bindi. The curly tresses wrapped up her look. Wouldn't this look be so exciting? And all you need is your mother's sari for this!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's traditional fashion is absolutely wonderful and so for Eid-al-Adha 2019 inspiration, you should consider taking cues from her. We have decoded one of our favourite looks for you. So, for Akash Ambani's wedding, the Dhadak actress wore a pink embellished lehenga that was by Manish Malhotra. It was a beautiful pink-hued floral lehenga, which Janhvi teamed with a complementing dupatta and she also carried a pink potli bag with her. She accessorised her look with stunning earrings and the makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy hairdo wrapped up her look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's attire was a cross between bright and muted. She wore a green-coloured anarkali, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. Her full-sleeved anarkali was notched up by nature-inspired pink and green patterns and she teamed it with a plain green dupatta that was meticulously placed. Anushka wore embellished juttis with her attire and spruced up her look with ethnic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a brown lip shade and a small bindi. The ponytail completed her traditional look.

Alia Bhatt

If being simple yet stylish is your forte, allow Alia Bhatt to inspire you. The gorgeous actress wore a blue sharara sari by Manish Malhotra and looked effortlessly gorgeous. Alia's sari was contemporary and splashed in a dark shade of blue. It was a plain sari with a flared hem and subtly embellished border. She accessorised her look with an intricate neckpiece and complementing maang-tikka. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and like Anushka Sharma, she also wrapped up her look with a ponytail.

So, whose traditional fashion you loved the most and whose look will you ace this Eid-al-Adha? Let us know that in the comment section.