Genelia Deshmukh Slays Her Red And Blue Dress In The Sassiest Way And You Must Take Some Styling Tips From Her
Genelia Deshmukh has been mesmerising us with her fashionable looks on Instagram and we can't help but fall head over heels in love with all of them. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she was seen slaying in two different dresses- one was a red T-shirt dress while the other was a party number in blue colour. Her both outfits looked super cool and the way she styled and carried it, we can say that we must take some styling tips from her. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for fashion goals.
Genelia Deshmukh In A Red T-shirt Dress
Genelia Deshmukh sported a half-sleeved round-collar sequin red T-shirt dress, which came from Mirror The Store. Her dress featured black and red-hued text print and she teamed her dress with a pair of thigh-high black heel boots. Styled by Karishma Gulati, the Ladies vs Gentlemen host accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, dual-toned eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Genelia Deshmukh In A Silk Blue Dress
Genelia Deshmukh was decked up in a sleeveless V-shaped neckline royal blue silk dress, which came from the label Tisharth by Shivani Jain. Her mini dress had a ruffle-detailed panel stitched at the side of her waist that added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Karishma Gulati, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress completed her look with a pair of neon-yellow sports shoes and upped her look with minimal jewellery. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these two dresses of Genelia Deshmukh? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Genelia Deshmukh