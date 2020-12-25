Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 26 December 2020
-
- 13 hrs ago COVID-19 And Christmas: How To Celebrate The Season Of Joy Safely And Responsibly
- 21 hrs ago Not Just Her Red Saree, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Striped Blouse And Red Roses-Bun Also Ups Her Look
- 23 hrs ago Unique And Simple Choco-Tahini Milkshake Recipe
Don't Miss
- News Badal tells Centre to stop defaming farmers
- Movies Solo Brathuke So Better Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Sports Former England cricketer Robin Jackman dies aged 75
- Education Bihar ITICAT Result 2020: Download Bihar ITICAT Rank Card 2020 At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Technology Flipkart Year End Sale 2020: Smartphones, Tablets, Electronics And Accessories
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Deliveries Commence In India: The Most Affordable Compact-SUV On Sale
- Finance Sensex Ends 529 Points Higher, Nifty Nears 13750; RIL Gains 2.5%
- Travel 10 Amazing Weekend Getaways From Jaipur For The Perfect Christmas Vacation
Genelia Deshmukh Exudes Princess Vibes As She Dolls Up In A Beautiful Embellished Ball Gown; Know Its Price!
Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the glamorous industry. Apart from being a great actress, it's her charming personality and positive aura that keeps us attracted. Genelia also keeps interacting with her fans on social media by giving them the glimpses of what she is up to. Recently, the diva stepped out for a shoot in the city and shared a set of pictures of her look from the photoshoot on Instagram. Dolled up in a beautiful ball gown, she exuded princess vibes and looked extremely pretty. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.
So, Genelia Deshmukh was decked up in a mauve-coloured strapless ball gown, which came from the label Dolly J studio. Her jacquard organza bridal gown was accentuated by silver embellished patterns with 3D sequins and gold thread embroidery. It also featured subtle white-hued woven roses that looked very pretty. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, she teamed her gown with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with earrings from Gehna Jewellers and rings from Joolry label. Coming to its price, well, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress' beautiful gown costs INR 1,80,000 and it definitely is worth-investing in.
On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Genelia slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Ladies vs Gentlemen host let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and looked stunning.
So, what do you think about this gown of Genelia Deshmukh? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Genelia Deshmukh