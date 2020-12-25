Genelia Deshmukh Exudes Princess Vibes As She Dolls Up In A Beautiful Embellished Ball Gown; Know Its Price! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the glamorous industry. Apart from being a great actress, it's her charming personality and positive aura that keeps us attracted. Genelia also keeps interacting with her fans on social media by giving them the glimpses of what she is up to. Recently, the diva stepped out for a shoot in the city and shared a set of pictures of her look from the photoshoot on Instagram. Dolled up in a beautiful ball gown, she exuded princess vibes and looked extremely pretty. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

So, Genelia Deshmukh was decked up in a mauve-coloured strapless ball gown, which came from the label Dolly J studio. Her jacquard organza bridal gown was accentuated by silver embellished patterns with 3D sequins and gold thread embroidery. It also featured subtle white-hued woven roses that looked very pretty. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, she teamed her gown with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with earrings from Gehna Jewellers and rings from Joolry label. Coming to its price, well, the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress' beautiful gown costs INR 1,80,000 and it definitely is worth-investing in.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Genelia slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Ladies vs Gentlemen host let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and looked stunning.

So, what do you think about this gown of Genelia Deshmukh? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Genelia Deshmukh