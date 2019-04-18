ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kubbra Sait Pulls Off A Fun Number At A Formal Event And We Love It

    By
    |
    Kubbra Sait Fashion

    Kubbra Sait looked gorgeous as she graced the coffee table book launch of the jewellery designer, Farah Khan Ali. She wore a dress for the occasion, which we thought was enhanced by nuanced details. She kept her look and styling minimal. Let's check out her dress of the night.

    So, Kubbra wore an electric blue dress that was sleeveless with an overlapping bodice and subtle slit. It was a beautiful structured dress that accentuated her slender frame and the asymmetrical ruffled hem added an interesting dimension to her dress. Kubbra's attire was absolutely twirl-worthy and she teamed it with an embellished block heels, which went well with her dress.

    Kubbra Sait Style

    The actress also carried a glittering clutch with her and she kept her accessories bare minimum. She notched up her look with a signature nose pin and studs. The makeup was spruced up by a touch of bronzer and marked by nude tones. She wore a matte pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Kubbra Sait's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kubbra sait celeb spotting
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue