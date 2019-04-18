Kubbra Sait Pulls Off A Fun Number At A Formal Event And We Love It Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kubbra Sait looked gorgeous as she graced the coffee table book launch of the jewellery designer, Farah Khan Ali. She wore a dress for the occasion, which we thought was enhanced by nuanced details. She kept her look and styling minimal. Let's check out her dress of the night.

So, Kubbra wore an electric blue dress that was sleeveless with an overlapping bodice and subtle slit. It was a beautiful structured dress that accentuated her slender frame and the asymmetrical ruffled hem added an interesting dimension to her dress. Kubbra's attire was absolutely twirl-worthy and she teamed it with an embellished block heels, which went well with her dress.

The actress also carried a glittering clutch with her and she kept her accessories bare minimum. She notched up her look with a signature nose pin and studs. The makeup was spruced up by a touch of bronzer and marked by nude tones. She wore a matte pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Kubbra Sait's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.