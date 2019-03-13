Kubbra Sait's Airport Look Is Perfect For Ladies Who Like To Keep It Cool And Interesting Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kubbra Sait's fashion game is as individualistic as it can get. Her latest airport fashion surprised us and gave us easy breezy goals. Her look had a quirky touch but it was one of the most comfy airport outfits we saw in a past couple of weeks. She looked sassy and gave us a worth-acing airport goal. Take a look.

So, the 'Sacred Games' actress wore a cool shirt and paired it with pants. Her airport ensemble was not only about classic colour-block but she also gave her look an androgynous touch. The shirt was flared and striped, and it was accentuated with small tiger prints. Her shirt was muted-toned and Kubbra teamed it with black pants and matching formal shoes.

With her look, the actress showed us that how headphones can be great accessory. She wore a classy watch but the real attention-grabbing element in her look were those triangular shades. The shades were blue-hued and she gave us an eyewear inspiration. The makeup was highlighted by a muted-coloured lip shade and the printed yellow bandana wrapped up her airport look. Kubbra seemed to be in a vacay mood. What do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.