Kubbra Sait Also Wore A Pink Pantsuit But She Gave The Boss Lady Attire A Quirky Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kubbra Sait exuded some cheerful vibes as she attended the special screening of 'Gully Boy'. Not just Ranveer Singh, the actress, and the anchor also made a roaring entry. Adding to that, she also made a strong case for pink pantsuits and was the latest celeb to do so. She also beckoned us to think of pantsuits as beyond a boss lady attire. Her look was fun and quirky. Let's decode it.

So, she sported a structured pantsuit, which was dipped in the brightest shade of pink. It was a crisp number that was enhanced by sharp and nuanced details. However, Kubbra gave her attire a cheery touch by pairing it with a white-hued tee that had a yellow and purple tiger printed on it. Oh yes, the tiger did burn bright and she paired her ensemble with peach-hued pencil heels.

The 'Sacred Games' actress looked absolutely wonderful and raised the quirk quotient with her huge white frames. She accessorised her look with delicate studs. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted red lip shade. The layered tresses completed her style avatar. We thought Kubbra looked chic. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.