ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kubbra Sait Also Wore A Pink Pantsuit But She Gave The Boss Lady Attire A Quirky Touch

    By
    |
    Kubbra Sait Fashion

    Kubbra Sait exuded some cheerful vibes as she attended the special screening of 'Gully Boy'. Not just Ranveer Singh, the actress, and the anchor also made a roaring entry. Adding to that, she also made a strong case for pink pantsuits and was the latest celeb to do so. She also beckoned us to think of pantsuits as beyond a boss lady attire. Her look was fun and quirky. Let's decode it.

    Kubbra Sait Style

    So, she sported a structured pantsuit, which was dipped in the brightest shade of pink. It was a crisp number that was enhanced by sharp and nuanced details. However, Kubbra gave her attire a cheery touch by pairing it with a white-hued tee that had a yellow and purple tiger printed on it. Oh yes, the tiger did burn bright and she paired her ensemble with peach-hued pencil heels.

    Kubbra Sait Gully Boy

    The 'Sacred Games' actress looked absolutely wonderful and raised the quirk quotient with her huge white frames. She accessorised her look with delicate studs. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted red lip shade. The layered tresses completed her style avatar. We thought Kubbra looked chic. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue