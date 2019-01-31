ENGLISH

Kubbra Sait Gave Us A Snuggly Fashion Goal And We Want To Ace This Look

By
Kubbra Sait Fashion

Kubbra Sait was recently spotted at the Soho House in Mumbai and she gave us a fashion goal for this winters. She wore a humble outfit and made a strong case for contrasts. It was a classy outfit and her attire was perfect for escaping from winter chills. With this ensemble of hers, she beckoned us to keep it simple and elegant.

Kubbra Sait Style

So, the 'Sacred Games' star wore a white-hued woollen sweater that had a whiff of fur effect. Her sweater exuded warmth and Kubbra looked snug as a bug in it. She paired her full-sleeved sweater with contrasting black-hued pants, which seemed comfortable too. With her hands in the pockets, kubbra totally exuded relaxed vibes and posed cheerfully for the shutterbugs.

Kubbra Sait Sacred Games

She paired her attire with black and white sneakers but it was hairband bandana, which absolutely had our attention. The printed bandana simply elevated her look and she gave us a styling lesson with this addition. Her makeup was nude-toned and marked by a bold maroon lip shade and well-defined kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, how did you find this look of Kubbra's? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
