Kritika Kamra Makes A Strong Case For White Suit With Her Gorgeous White Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kritika Kamra was the latest celebrity, who made a strong case for ivory-hued salwar suits. The actress was spotted in the city and she looked ethereal in white-hued traditional suit, which we thought are what dreams are made of. It was a simple all-occasion ensemble and Kritika looked gorgeous. Take a look.

So, Kritika stepped up her traditional fashion game with this suit, which consisted of a long ivory kurta, which was accentuated by sheer accents. She paired it with flared palazzo pants that went well with her kurta. The actress also draped a lightweight cotton dupatta, which was enhanced by a golden patti. Kritika also wore golden flat sandals that colour-blocked her ivory attire.

She carried a textured brown purse with her and accessorised her look with sleek earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by a light red lip shade and accentuated cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Kritika Kamra's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.