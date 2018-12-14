ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

BFF Of The Bride? Kritika Kamra's Sari Is What Will Make You Look A Class Apart

By
Kritika Kamra Movies

'Mitron' actress Kritika Kamra looked utterly gorgeous and graceful in a sari, which she wore for her friend's wedding recently. This beautiful sari of hers was a break from the embellishment and embroideries. Kritika's sari was indeed about rich fabrics and light hues. The actress recently went to Chanderi and picked up this silk sari.

Kritika Kamra Serials

Yes, this is the season of weddings and we saw a lot of ivory and gold this year in wedding outfits. Kritika's sari was dipped in the shades of ivory and gold. It was a plain-hued sari and we thought her attire was a sartorial perfection. With this sari, Kritika also promoted local handlooms and made a strong case for good old-fashioned saris. She teamed it with a sleeveless ivory blouse, which went well with her sari.

Kritika Kamra Fashion

Her styling was done beautifully with minimal jewellery. Kritika wore a sleek and delicate three-tiered neckpiece that was crafted out of precious stones. She also sported an emerald and diamond ring and complementing earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by a dark shade of pink and light kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her wedding look. Wouldn't you want to ace this look for the next wedding party? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Palmistry Defines Your Impotence Signs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kritika kamra
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue