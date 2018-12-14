BFF Of The Bride? Kritika Kamra's Sari Is What Will Make You Look A Class Apart

'Mitron' actress Kritika Kamra looked utterly gorgeous and graceful in a sari, which she wore for her friend's wedding recently. This beautiful sari of hers was a break from the embellishment and embroideries. Kritika's sari was indeed about rich fabrics and light hues. The actress recently went to Chanderi and picked up this silk sari.

Yes, this is the season of weddings and we saw a lot of ivory and gold this year in wedding outfits. Kritika's sari was dipped in the shades of ivory and gold. It was a plain-hued sari and we thought her attire was a sartorial perfection. With this sari, Kritika also promoted local handlooms and made a strong case for good old-fashioned saris. She teamed it with a sleeveless ivory blouse, which went well with her sari.

Her styling was done beautifully with minimal jewellery. Kritika wore a sleek and delicate three-tiered neckpiece that was crafted out of precious stones. She also sported an emerald and diamond ring and complementing earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by a dark shade of pink and light kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her wedding look. Wouldn't you want to ace this look for the next wedding party? Let us know that in the comment section.