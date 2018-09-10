Kritika Kamra Adds A Gingham Update To Her Vibrant Yellow Attire For Mitron Promotions

Kritika Kamra is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming movie, 'Mitron'. The actress has been flaunting myriad outfits for the promotions. Her attires mostly have a relaxed and soothing touch. She is seen opting for pastel shades and a tad bit quirky numbers for the promotions.

This time, the actress played with contrasts and gave us a stunning wearable fashion goal. She mixed plain with checks and looked totally swanky in her outfit. Kritika donned a modern ethnic attire, which came from the label, Peeli Dori. It was a collared and plain-hued yellow kurta, which was flared and yet accentuated her slender frame.

Her flowy kurta was colour-blocked by a full-sleeved gingham-patterned jacket, which was structural and went well with her yellow-hued kurta. The flowy silhouette seemed like a comfort wear to us and she teamed it with matching bright yellow palazzo pants.

Kritika paired her vibrant ensemble with black-hued pencil heels by Charles & Keith. And her statement oxidised tribal necklace from Kohar by Kanika notched up her fun avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and subtle smoky eyeshadow. She left her wavy tresses side-swept and that rounded off her look of the day.

So, how did you find Kritika Kamra's latest outfit? Let us know in the comment section.