Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kritika Kamra Adds A Gingham Update To Her Vibrant Yellow Attire For Mitron Promotions

By
Kritika Kamra debut movie

Kritika Kamra is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming movie, 'Mitron'. The actress has been flaunting myriad outfits for the promotions. Her attires mostly have a relaxed and soothing touch. She is seen opting for pastel shades and a tad bit quirky numbers for the promotions.

This time, the actress played with contrasts and gave us a stunning wearable fashion goal. She mixed plain with checks and looked totally swanky in her outfit. Kritika donned a modern ethnic attire, which came from the label, Peeli Dori. It was a collared and plain-hued yellow kurta, which was flared and yet accentuated her slender frame.

Kritika Kamra Mitron

Her flowy kurta was colour-blocked by a full-sleeved gingham-patterned jacket, which was structural and went well with her yellow-hued kurta. The flowy silhouette seemed like a comfort wear to us and she teamed it with matching bright yellow palazzo pants.

Kritika paired her vibrant ensemble with black-hued pencil heels by Charles & Keith. And her statement oxidised tribal necklace from Kohar by Kanika notched up her fun avatar. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and subtle smoky eyeshadow. She left her wavy tresses side-swept and that rounded off her look of the day.

Kritika Kamra serials

So, how did you find Kritika Kamra's latest outfit? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kritika kamra
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue