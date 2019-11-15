Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon's Attire Is For Ladies Who Want To Keep It Elaborate Yet Simple

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon looked pretty in her attire, which she wore for the Filhall promotions. Her ensemble was about contrasts and very traditional chic. It was an ideal wear for festive or light-hearted wedding occasions and her styling was done impeccably by Sukriti Grover. So, let's take a look at her outfit, which has all our attention.

    So, designed by Pallavi Jaipur, Nupur wore a separates set, which consisted of a kurta and sharara. So, her kurta was black-hued and exuded bohemian vibes. It was accentuated by golden motifs and lit up by sheer accents. Her kurta was gorgeous and she paired it with flared golden sharara bottoms that were accentuated by striped patterns and brocade border. It was colour-blocking done effectively and Nupur Sanon paired her attire with juttis from Pastels And Pop.

    Her styling was minimal and on-point. Nupur accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis from Purab Paschim and the stunning rings were from Purab Paschim. The makeup was natural with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Nupur Sanon's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
