Want Mid-week Party Outfit Idea? Take Cues From Stylish Nupur Sanon Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon also attended the success party of 'Luka Chuppi'. She looked cute in her dress and gave us a weekend party inspiration. Nupur's dress was a printed delight and rip roaring. With this outfit, she proved to us that she is as fashionable as Kriti. Let's decode her outfit and look of the night.

So, Nupur wore a halter-necked dress, which featured slit on the shoulders and the dress was half-sleeved. It was asymmetrical dress, which was enhanced by a pinkish hue and adorned with black-hued leopard prints. Nupur's outfit also came with a metallic belt, which added a structure to her flared dress.

She teamed her ensemble with sleek pencil heels, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a metallic ring and hoop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Nupur Sanon's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.