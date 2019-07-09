Kriti Kharbanda's Blue Outfit And Quirky Specs Can Instantly Lift Your Mood Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Kharbanda's style game is only getting better with time. She wore a little blue dress but gave her look a geek effect. Well, this time, Kriti not only inspired us with her fashion statement but also her quirky glasses. Let's take a look at her outfit, which has all our attention.

So, Kriti wore a blue playsuit, which was sleeveless and accentuated by a ruffled neckline. Her suit featured a button-down and was dipped in a dark shade of blue. It was a cute outfit, which we felt was an all-occasion number. She paired it with printed pointed pumps that went well with her dress. Kriti's look was minimal and with this, she beckoned us to make use of wardrobe basics.

The actress carried a matching blue side bag with her and accessorised her look with quirky spectacles, which notched up her look. The make-up was nude with a muted-toned lip shade and the middle-parted long sleek tresses completed her stylish avatar. Kriti looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.