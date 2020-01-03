Just In
Kriti Kharbanda Is Royalty Personified In Her Bridal Lehengas And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her
With the release of two films Pagalpanti and Houselfull 4, 2019 has been an amazing year for the Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda. But we guess 2020 is going to be even more superb year for the actress as she kickstarted the new year with a stunning photoshoot. Recently, Kriti mesmerised us with her traditional bridal lehengas as she turned the covergirl for Khush Wedding Magazine. Styled by Who Wore What When, her royal bridal avatar was something, you absolutely can't miss. So, let us take a close look at her lehengas, which had all our attention.
View this post on Instagram
Starting the new decade on a high with bridal fever as @kriti.kharbanda transforms into a neo-traditional bride for #KhushWedding. Kriti dressed in @taruntahiliani Jewellery: Tikka, Headband and Earrings @shriparamanijewels Bracelets @shriparamanijewels and @ambrusjewels Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Photography: @omkarchitnis Styling: @who_wore_what_when Makeup: @shraddha.naik Hair: @hairbyseema Production: @niharikaartdirection . . . #KhushWedding #KritiKharbanda #Khushmag #taruntahiliani #indianbride #bridalmagazine #2020 #bridalcouture #indiancouture #khushmagazine #bridalinspo #weddinginspo
A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag) on
Kriti Kharbanda In A Sequin Lehenga
Kriti Kharbanda rocked the magazine's covershoot in a sequin lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, which was splashed in red and silver hues. Her lehenga also featured a hand-crafted embroidered belt that added structure to her attire. She paired it with a cut-sleeved high-neck multi-hued floral embroidered net blouse, which showed purple-hued bralette and featured red embellished border. The actress completed her look with a colourful dupatta. Her jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with gold-toned exquisite maang tikka, headband, earrings, and bracelets from label Shri Paramani Jewels and label Ambrus. She pulled back her tresses into a neat hairdo and spruced up her look with pointed brows, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade. Kriti looked like a royal diva in the cover picture.
View this post on Instagram
Dressed in traditional bridal hue and adorning 150 year old jewellery pieces treasured from the era of kings & queens, @kriti.kharbanda is royalty personified. 💫 . . Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Lehenga: @shyamalbhumika Jewellery: @shriparamanijewels Photography: @omkarchitnis Styling: @who_wore_what_when Makeup: @shraddha.naik Hair: @hairbyseema Production: @niharikaartdirection . . . #Khushmag #KritiKharbanda #shyamalbhumika #khushwedding #covergirl #indianbride #bollywoodstyle #indianwedding #celebstyle #khushmagazine #weddinginspiration #bridalinspo #indianjewelry #bridaljewelry #bollywood
A post shared by Khush Wedding Magazine (@khushmag) on
Kriti Kharbanda In A Golden-Red Bridal Lehenga
Kriti Kharabanda was a vision in a golden and red bridal lehenga, which came from Shyamal & Bhumika's collection. Her red lehenga was accentuated by heavy golden embellishements that gave royal vibes. She teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging neckline matching blouse. On the jewellery front, she opted for 150-year-old jewellery pieces from label Shri Paramani Jewels and looked like a queen. Her jewellery pieces consisted of a choker neckpiece, long plunging necklace, a pair of earrings, and maang tikka. Kriti tied her mid-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued glittering eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and bright red lip shade.
We absolutely loved Kriti Kharbanda's bridal lehenga and it's perfect for all the women who are soon going to be a brides in 2020. What do you think about her lehengas? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.