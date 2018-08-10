Subscribe to Boldsky
Kiara Advani's Only Top Seems To Be Inspired By Bella Hadid's Dior Bra

By
Kiara Advani and Bella Hadid
dietsabya

After Sonakshi Sinha walked down the ramp to celebrate 10 years of Vero Moda in India, 'Lust Stories' star Kiara Advani too graced the ramp for ONLY to rejoice the brand's ten successful years in India. However, Kiara's attire has become the subject matter of news because it seems to have been inspired by Christian Dior's outfit.

The actress looked stunning as the showstopper but last year, the supermodel Bella Hadid too donned a pretty similar bra by Dior for a magazine cover. The straps of both the black bras, worn by Kiara and Bella respectively, had the brand names written on it. However, the border of Kiara's bra also had brand name stamped on it.

Kiara Advani fashion

While, we wouldn't say that it was a completely copied design but the idea seemed to have been taken. But in case of Kiara, her look was more street style and Bella's outfit was more of a lingerie wear. Kiara teamed her bra with straight-fit embellished pants that went perfectly well with her outfit.

Bella Hadid Insta

She also paired her ensemble with a denim jacket, which notched up her avatar. Kiara wore bondage-inspired sandals to add a zing to her avatar. Her makeup was nude and highlighted by subtle kohl, light mascara, and baby pink lip shade. She left her long tresses loose and slightly messy to accentuate her look.

So, whose outfit you liked more- Kiara's or Bella's?

Kiara Advani style

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

